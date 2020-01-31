TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

TXZ035-311015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ026-311015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ021-311015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ022-311015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with brief sprinkles. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ023-311015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ024-311015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ025-311015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ027-311015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ028-311015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with brief sprinkles. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ029-311015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ030-311015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ031-311015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ032-311015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature around 30. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ033-311015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ034-311015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ036-311015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ037-311015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ038-311015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ039-311015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ040-311015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ041-311015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature around 30. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ042-311015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with brief sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ043-311015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ044-311015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

139 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Brief sprinkles. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

