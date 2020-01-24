TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

_____

847 FPUS54 KLUB 240915

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

TXZ035-242215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-242215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-242215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ022-242215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ023-242215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ024-242215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-242215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-242215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ028-242215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-242215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-242215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-242215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-242215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ033-242215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ034-242215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-242215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-242215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ038-242215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ039-242215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-242215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-242215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-242215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-242215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ044-242215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather