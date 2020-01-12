TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

TXZ035-122315-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ026-122315-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-122315-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-122315-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-122315-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-122315-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-122315-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-122315-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-122315-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-122315-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-122315-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-122315-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-122315-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-122315-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-122315-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-122315-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ037-122315-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ038-122315-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-122315-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ040-122315-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-122315-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-122315-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ043-122315-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ044-122315-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

316 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

