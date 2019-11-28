TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-282215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ021-282215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet early

in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ022-282215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet early in the

morning. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-282215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet early in the

morning. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ024-282215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain early in the morning. Rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-282215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain early in the

morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-282215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet early

in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ028-282215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ029-282215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ030-282215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-282215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain and light freezing rain early in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-282215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-282215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely early in the

morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ034-282215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-282215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-282215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-282215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ039-282215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain early in the

morning. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-282215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely early in the

morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-282215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-282215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-282215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-282215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

