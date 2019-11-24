TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019
224 FPUS54 KLUB 240920
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
TXZ035-242215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers or snow or light freezing rain likely.
Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain, showers and slight chance
of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ026-242215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely or chance of showers
and light freezing rain. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ021-242215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of snow or slight chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ022-242215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers or
snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ023-242215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or showers likely. Colder. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers or
snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ024-242215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers or snow likely. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, showers and light freezing rain. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers or
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ025-242215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely or chance of showers. Much colder. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, light freezing rain and slight chance
of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ027-242215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with light freezing rain likely. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of snow or slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ028-242215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or showers likely. Colder. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with showers and light freezing rain
likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ029-242215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers or snow likely. Colder. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, light freezing rain and chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ030-242215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers or snow likely. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain, showers and chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ031-242215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers or snow or light freezing rain likely. Much
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ032-242215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain or snow likely. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ033-242215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or showers likely. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain with possible showers and
snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ034-242215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers or snow or light freezing rain likely.
Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain with possible showers and
snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ036-242215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers or snow or light freezing rain likely. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, light freezing rain and slight chance
of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ037-242215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain or snow likely. Much
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ038-242215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain or snow likely. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ039-242215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers or snow or light freezing rain likely.
Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, light freezing rain and slight chance
of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ040-242215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain or snow likely. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ041-242215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain or snow likely. Much
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ042-242215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain or snow likely. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ043-242215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain or snow likely. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ044-242215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
320 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
