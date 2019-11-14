TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
_____
223 FPUS54 KLUB 140905
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
TXZ035-142215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ026-142215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ021-142215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ022-142215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ023-142215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ024-142215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ025-142215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ027-142215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ028-142215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ029-142215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ030-142215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ031-142215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ032-142215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ033-142215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ034-142215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ036-142215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ037-142215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ038-142215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ039-142215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ040-142215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ041-142215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ042-142215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ043-142215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ044-142215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
305 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather