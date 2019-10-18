TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
TXZ035-182200-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ026-182200-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ021-182200-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ022-182200-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ023-182200-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ024-182200-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ025-182200-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ027-182200-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ028-182200-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ029-182200-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ030-182200-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ031-182200-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ032-182200-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ033-182200-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ034-182200-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ036-182200-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ037-182200-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ038-182200-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ039-182200-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ040-182200-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ041-182200-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ042-182200-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ043-182200-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ044-182200-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
409 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
