TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019
282 FPUS54 KLUB 290821
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
TXZ035-292115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ026-292115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ021-292115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ022-292115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ023-292115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ024-292115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 79 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ025-292115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ027-292115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ028-292115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ029-292115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ030-292115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around
80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ031-292115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ032-292115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ033-292115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ034-292115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ036-292115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ037-292115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ038-292115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ039-292115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around
80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ040-292115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ041-292115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ042-292115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ043-292115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ044-292115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
