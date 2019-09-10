TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
TXZ035-102115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ026-102115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ021-102115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ022-102115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ023-102115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ024-102115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ025-102115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ027-102115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ028-102115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ029-102115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ030-102115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ031-102115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ032-102115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ033-102115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ034-102115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ036-102115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ037-102115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ038-102115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ039-102115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ040-102115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ041-102115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ042-102115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ043-102115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ044-102115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
259 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
