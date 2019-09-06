TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019
_____
208 FPUS54 KLUB 060821
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
TXZ035-062115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ026-062115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-062115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ022-062115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ023-062115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ024-062115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ025-062115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-062115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ028-062115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ029-062115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ030-062115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ031-062115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ032-062115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-062115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ034-062115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ036-062115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ037-062115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ038-062115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ039-062115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ040-062115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ041-062115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ042-062115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ043-062115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-062115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
321 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather