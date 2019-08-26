TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

323 FPUS54 KLUB 260737

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

TXZ035-262115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-262115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ021-262115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-262115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-262115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-262115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ025-262115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-262115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-262115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-262115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-262115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-262115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ032-262115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ033-262115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-262115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-262115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-262115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ038-262115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ039-262115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-262115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-262115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ042-262115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-262115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-262115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

237 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Heat

indices of around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather