TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 29, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ026-302145-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ021-302145-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ022-302145-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ023-302145-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ024-302145-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ025-302145-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ027-302145-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ028-302145-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ029-302145-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ030-302145-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ031-302145-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ032-302145-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ033-302145-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ034-302145-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ036-302145-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ037-302145-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ038-302145-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ039-302145-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ040-302145-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ041-302145-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ042-302145-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ043-302145-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ044-302145-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
335 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
