TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ026-102115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ021-102115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ022-102115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ023-102115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ024-102115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ025-102115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ027-102115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ028-102115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ029-102115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ030-102115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ031-102115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ032-102115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ033-102115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ034-102115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ036-102115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ037-102115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ038-102115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ039-102115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ040-102115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-102115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ042-102115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ043-102115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ044-102115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1239 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

