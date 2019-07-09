TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
211 FPUS54 KLUB 091915
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
TXZ035-100915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ026-100915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-100915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ022-100915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ023-100915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-100915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-100915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-100915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ028-100915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-100915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-100915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-100915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-100915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-100915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-100915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-100915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ037-100915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-100915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ039-100915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-100915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-100915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-100915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-100915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-100915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
215 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
