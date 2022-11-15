TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

350 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

TXZ180-152230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

350 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ201-152230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

350 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ215-152230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

350 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ216-152230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

350 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ259-152230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

350 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ260-152230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

350 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ261-152230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

350 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ262-152230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

350 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

