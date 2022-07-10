TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ 428 FPUS54 KLCH 100835 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 335 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 TXZ180-102215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 335 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-102215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 335 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-102215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 335 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 113. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ216-102215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 335 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ259-102215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 335 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-102215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 335 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-102215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 335 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling to around 90 in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-102215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 335 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ Rua _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather