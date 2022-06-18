TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

159 FPUS54 KLCH 180837

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

TXZ180-182215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ201-182215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ215-182215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into

the lower 90s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ216-182215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ259-182215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ260-182215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ261-182215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ262-182215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

