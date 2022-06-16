TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ 289 FPUS54 KLCH 160850 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 TXZ180-162215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ201-162215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Hazy with patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ215-162215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ216-162215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ259-162215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ260-162215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Hazy with patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ261-162215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Hazy with patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ262-162215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Hazy with patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather