TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

TXZ180-182215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 337 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ201-182215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 337 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ215-182215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 337 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ216-182215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 337 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ259-182215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 337 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ260-182215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 337 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ261-182215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 337 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ262-182215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 337 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.