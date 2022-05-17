TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ 976 FPUS54 KLCH 170827 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022 TXZ180-172300- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-172300- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-172300- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ216-172300- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-172300- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-172300- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-172300- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-172300- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$