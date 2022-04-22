TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ 742 FPUS54 KLCH 220852 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 352 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 TXZ180-222300- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 352 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. TXZ201-222300- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 352 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. TXZ215-222300- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 352 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. TXZ216-222300- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 352 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. TXZ259-222300- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 352 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. TXZ260-222300- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 352 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. TXZ261-222300- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 352 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. TXZ262-222300- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 352 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.