TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into

the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

