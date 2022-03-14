TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

316 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

316 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

316 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-142315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

316 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

316 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

316 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

316 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

316 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

316 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

