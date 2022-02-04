TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

403 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

TXZ180-042230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

403 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to

29.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost through the night. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ201-042230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

403 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ215-042230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

403 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ216-042230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

403 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ259-042230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

403 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to

29.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost through the night. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-042230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

403 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to

29.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds

around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost through the night. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-042230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

403 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ262-042230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

403 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

