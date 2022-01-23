TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ 918 FPUS54 KLCH 231002 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 402 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 TXZ180-232245- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 402 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ201-232245- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 402 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ215-232245- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 402 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ216-232245- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 402 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ259-232245- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 402 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ260-232245- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 402 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ261-232245- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 402 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ262-232245- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 402 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$