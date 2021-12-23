TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021 _____ 658 FPUS54 KLCH 230933 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 333 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 TXZ180-232215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 333 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-232215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 333 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-232215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 333 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ216-232215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 333 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-232215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 333 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ260-232215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 333 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ261-232215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 333 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-232215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 333 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$