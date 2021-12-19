TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

_____

341 FPUS54 KLCH 191008

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

408 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

TXZ180-192330-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

408 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-192330-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

408 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-192330-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

408 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ216-192330-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

408 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-192330-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

408 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ260-192330-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

408 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-192330-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

408 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-192330-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

408 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather