TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021 _____ 937 FPUS54 KLCH 281028 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021 TXZ180-282315- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-282315- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-282315- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ216-282315- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-282315- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-282315- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-282315- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-282315- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ 87 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather