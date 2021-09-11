TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021 _____ 330 FPUS54 KLCH 110840 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021 TXZ180-112230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ201-112230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ215-112230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ216-112230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ259-112230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ260-112230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ261-112230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ262-112230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$