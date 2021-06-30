TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

_____

811 FPUS54 KLCH 300839

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

TXZ180-302330-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

TXZ201-302330-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

TXZ215-302330-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

TXZ216-302330-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

TXZ259-302330-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

TXZ260-302330-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

TXZ261-302330-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

TXZ262-302330-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

06

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather