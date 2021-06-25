TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021 _____ 097 FPUS54 KLCH 250811 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 TXZ180-252315- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ201-252315- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ215-252315- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ216-252315- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ259-252315- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ260-252315- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ261-252315- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ262-252315- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ 05 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather