TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021 _____ 125 FPUS54 KLCH 210940 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 440 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 TXZ180-212215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 440 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ201-212215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 440 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the evening, then numerous thunderstorms and chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and numerous thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ215-212215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 440 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ216-212215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 440 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and numerous thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ259-212215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 440 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ260-212215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 440 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and numerous thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ261-212215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 440 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the evening, then numerous thunderstorms and chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and numerous thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ262-212215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 440 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous thunderstorms and chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ 87 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather