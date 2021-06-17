TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021 _____ 535 FPUS54 KLCH 170912 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 412 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 TXZ180-172215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 412 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ201-172215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 412 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ215-172215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 412 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ216-172215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 412 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ259-172215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 412 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ260-172215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 412 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ261-172215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 412 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ262-172215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 412 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ 55 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather