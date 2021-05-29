TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021 _____ 739 FPUS54 KLCH 290841 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 341 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 TXZ180-292215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 341 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ201-292215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 341 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ215-292215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 341 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ216-292215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 341 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ259-292215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 341 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ260-292215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 341 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ261-292215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 341 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ262-292215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 341 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ 24 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather