TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

933 FPUS54 KLCH 230832

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

332 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

TXZ180-232230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

332 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ201-232230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

332 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ215-232230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

332 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-232230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

332 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-232230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

332 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ260-232230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

332 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ261-232230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

332 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-232230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

332 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

13

