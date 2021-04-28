TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

655 FPUS54 KLCH 280847

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

347 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

TXZ180-282230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

347 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-282230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

347 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-282230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

347 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-282230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

347 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-282230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

347 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-282230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

347 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ261-282230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

347 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ262-282230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

347 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

13

