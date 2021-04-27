TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021 _____ 094 FPUS54 KLCH 270906 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 406 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 TXZ180-272330- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 406 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ201-272330- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 406 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ215-272330- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 406 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ216-272330- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 406 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ259-272330- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 406 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ260-272330- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 406 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ261-272330- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 406 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ262-272330- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 406 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ 13 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather