TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

_____

818 FPUS54 KLCH 260939

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

339 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

TXZ180-262215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

339 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ201-262215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

339 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ215-262215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

339 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and drizzle in the morning, then slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 76. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog

after midnight. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 76. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 77. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ216-262215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

339 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ259-262215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

339 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Showers in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ260-262215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

339 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ261-262215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

339 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ262-262215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

339 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather