TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 _____ 227 FPUS54 KLCH 140934 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 334 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 TXZ180-142230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 334 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ201-142230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 334 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ215-142230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 334 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ216-142230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 334 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ259-142230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 334 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ260-142230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 334 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ261-142230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 334 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ262-142230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 334 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ 24 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather