Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

