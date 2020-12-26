TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

330 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

330 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

330 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

330 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

330 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

330 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

330 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

330 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

330 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

