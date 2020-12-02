TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
_____
558 FPUS54 KLCH 020928
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
328 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
TXZ180-022215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
328 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ201-022215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
328 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ215-022215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
328 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ216-022215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
328 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ259-022215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
328 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ260-022215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
328 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning, then
cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ261-022215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
328 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning, then
cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ262-022215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
328 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning, then
cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Rua
_____
