TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
469 FPUS54 KLCH 170910
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
TXZ180-172345-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ201-172345-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ215-172345-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ216-172345-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ259-172345-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ260-172345-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ261-172345-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ262-172345-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
23
