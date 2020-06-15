TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

348 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

348 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

348 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

348 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

348 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

348 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

348 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

348 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

348 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

