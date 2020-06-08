TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

