Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

353 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ201-232215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

353 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ215-232215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

353 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ216-232215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

353 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ259-232215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

353 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ260-232215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

353 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ261-232215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

353 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ262-232215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

353 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

