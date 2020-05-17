TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

257 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

TXZ180-172230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

257 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ201-172230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

257 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ215-172230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

257 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ216-172230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

257 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ259-172230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

257 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ260-172230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

257 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ261-172230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

257 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ262-172230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

257 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

