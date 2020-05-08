TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
303 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
TXZ180-082215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
303 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ201-082215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
303 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ215-082215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
303 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ216-082215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
303 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ259-082215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
303 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ260-082215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
303 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ261-082215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
303 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ262-082215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
303 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
