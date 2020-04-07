TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

345 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

345 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

345 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

345 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

345 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

345 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

345 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

345 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

345 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

