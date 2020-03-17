TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

_____

417 FPUS54 KLCH 170903

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

403 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

TXZ180-172215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

403 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ201-172215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

403 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ215-172215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

403 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-172215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

403 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ259-172215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

403 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ260-172215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

403 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ261-172215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

403 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ262-172215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

403 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

23

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather